JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Jio announces triple cashback offer up to Rs 2,599 for Prime subscribers
Business Standard

NHPC net down 35% at Rs 1019 cr in Q2

According to the statement, the company's total income decreased to Rs 1,971.69 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,403.36 crore from the year-ago period

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative image
Representative image

State-run hydro power producer NHPC on Thursday reported 34.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 1,018.64 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2017 compare to the year ago quarter.

The company's net profit was Rs 1,554.66 crore in quarter ended on September 30, 2016, NHPC Ltd said in a BSE filing on Thursday.


According to the statement, the company's total income decreased to Rs 1,971.69 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,403.36 crore from the year-ago period.

The company is mainly into power generation from hydro electric stations. Other operations like contracts, project management and consultancy work do not form a reportable segment as per IND AS-108 on operating segment, it said.

The company's net profit in April-September this fiscal too dropped to Rs 1,881.30 crore from Rs 2,412.48 crore a year ago. The company's net profit for last fiscal was Rs 2,795.59 crore.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 27.50 per piece, down 1.96 per cent at BSE this afternoon.

First Published: Thu, November 09 2017. 15:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements