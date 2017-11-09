NHPC net down 35% at Rs 1019 cr in Q2

-
State-run hydro power producer NHPC on Thursday reported 34.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 1,018.64 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2017 compare to the year ago quarter.
The company's net profit was Rs 1,554.66 crore in quarter ended on September 30, 2016, NHPC Ltd said in a BSE filing on Thursday.
According to the statement, the company's total income decreased to Rs 1,971.69 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,403.36 crore from the year-ago period.
The company is mainly into power generation from hydro electric stations. Other operations like contracts, project management and consultancy work do not form a reportable segment as per IND AS-108 on operating segment, it said.
The company's net profit in April-September this fiscal too dropped to Rs 1,881.30 crore from Rs 2,412.48 crore a year ago. The company's net profit for last fiscal was Rs 2,795.59 crore.
Shares of the company were trading at Rs 27.50 per piece, down 1.96 per cent at BSE this afternoon.
