Nickel import duty cut to make stainless steel cheaper by 2%

Stainless steel
is likely to become cheaper by up to 2% or Rs 2,000 – 2,500 a tonne effective April 1 following the government’s decision to abolish import duty
on the key raw material – nickel.
The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
in the Union Budget on Wednesday proposed abolishing import duty
of 2.5% on nickel, which would make the cost of stainless steel
production cheaper in India. Stainless steel industry
uses nickel
up to 8% for manufacturing industrial and utensil grade materials depending upon its quality and grade. Thus, the cost of stainless steel
production in India varies depending upon nickel
price and its quantum of use.
India is fully reliant on import from Indonesia and China among others for import of nickel
either in pure ingot or scrap form to meet its requirement. Nickel, the silvery white metal, provides strength to stainless steel. Hence, the base metal has no substitute. India imports nickel
in pure cathode form and ferro nickel
in alloy form to an estimated quantity of 30,000 – 35,000 tonnes. Also, nickel
is recovered through melting of stainless steel
scrap in equal quantity for its secondary applications.
“We had requested the finance minister to abolish import duty
on all types of nickel
import. Since India does not produce nickel, our entire demand is met through import. Hence, levying a duty would certainly defeat the purpose of our objective. But, the finance minister abolished import duty
only on nickel
cathode. This means ferro nickel
and stainless steel
would continue to attract import duty. Through this, the government has resolved only half the problems of India’s stainless steel
industry. Nevertheless, the cost of stainless steel
manufacturing would decline for primary users of nickel
which certainly be passed on to consumers. In actual terms, the user industry
would benefit by Rs 2,000-2,500 per tonne for raw material procurement,” said N C Mathur, President, Indian Stainless Steel
Development Association (ISSDA).
India produces around 3.5 million tonnes of various grades of stainless steel
annually for both industrial and household consumption. Buyers are very conscious today. International prices are well documented on daily basis. So buyers are aware of the variations in the domestic as well as international prices. Thus, any price variations in local markets would be well passed on to consumers immediately, said Mathur.
Meanwhile, downstream user industry
is more wary of the quality control order than the import duty
cut on nickel. Stainless steel
utensil manufacturers believe that primary domestic stainless steel
manufacturers have raised their basic prices by Rs 30 a kg over the last three months with its benchmark grade of stainless steel
is quoted at Rs 1,36,500 a tonne now from Rs 1,03,500 in mid-October.
“The domestic primary stainless manufacturers are immensely benefited by the quality control order. From the time the order was implemented, stainless steel
import into India has virtually stopped resulting in utensil manufacturers’ reliance on domestic suppliers. Since the specified quality of stainless steel
required for manufacturing utensils on importers’ orders is not available from domestic sources, it should be imported at an affordable price. Thus, the government must withdraw the quality control order,” said Anil Agrawal, Vice President, All India Stainless Steel
Manufacturers’ Association.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU