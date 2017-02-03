Nickel import duty cut to make stainless steel cheaper by 2%

is likely to become cheaper by up to 2% or Rs 2,000 – 2,500 a tonne effective April 1 following the government’s decision to abolish on the key raw material – nickel.

The Finance Minister in the Union Budget on Wednesday proposed abolishing of 2.5% on nickel, which would make the cost of production cheaper in India. uses up to 8% for manufacturing industrial and utensil grade materials depending upon its quality and grade. Thus, the cost of production in India varies depending upon price and its quantum of use.

India is fully reliant on import from Indonesia and China among others for import of either in pure ingot or scrap form to meet its requirement. Nickel, the silvery white metal, provides strength to stainless steel. Hence, the base metal has no substitute. India imports in pure cathode form and ferro in alloy form to an estimated quantity of 30,000 – 35,000 tonnes. Also, is recovered through melting of scrap in equal quantity for its secondary applications.

“We had requested the finance minister to abolish on all types of import. Since India does not produce nickel, our entire demand is met through import. Hence, levying a duty would certainly defeat the purpose of our objective. But, the finance minister abolished only on cathode. This means ferro and would continue to attract import duty. Through this, the government has resolved only half the problems of India’s industry. Nevertheless, the cost of manufacturing would decline for primary users of which certainly be passed on to consumers. In actual terms, the user would benefit by Rs 2,000-2,500 per tonne for raw material procurement,” said N C Mathur, President, Indian Development Association (ISSDA).

India produces around 3.5 million tonnes of various grades of annually for both industrial and household consumption. Buyers are very conscious today. International prices are well documented on daily basis. So buyers are aware of the variations in the domestic as well as international prices. Thus, any price variations in local markets would be well passed on to consumers immediately, said Mathur.

Meanwhile, downstream user is more wary of the quality control order than the cut on nickel. utensil manufacturers believe that primary domestic manufacturers have raised their basic prices by Rs 30 a kg over the last three months with its benchmark grade of is quoted at Rs 1,36,500 a tonne now from Rs 1,03,500 in mid-October.

“The domestic primary stainless manufacturers are immensely benefited by the quality control order. From the time the order was implemented, import into India has virtually stopped resulting in utensil manufacturers’ reliance on domestic suppliers. Since the specified quality of required for manufacturing utensils on importers’ orders is not available from domestic sources, it should be imported at an affordable price. Thus, the government must withdraw the quality control order,” said Anil Agrawal, Vice President, All India Manufacturers’ Association.