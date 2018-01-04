NIIT buys Eagle Productivity Solutions for $8 mn to boost cloud technology

Skills and talent development firm Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired (EII) for $8.1 million.



The acquisition will help expand its training capability for the global rollout of cloud-based enterprise applications in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, said in a statement.



"The total consideration payable for the acquisition (comprising equity, goodwill and assumption of debt obligation) is $8.1 million... The deal -- in cash -- includes upfront and deferred payments over five years," said in a BSE filing.Eagle was incorporated in 1988 and is engaged in the business of providing technology training and work process consulting.-- which operates as -- is headquartered in Rochester, US. Its consolidated turnover (provisional) for the financial year ended December 2017 stood at $10.7 million."Under the umbrella, Eagle will continue to exist as an individual practice ... Eagle also intends to honour all contracts and commitments to all existing customers with no interruption in service," said.Bob Cannan, majority shareholder and CEO of Eagle, said he sees the deal as a major opportunity to support the explosive growth of cloud software."The Life Sciences domain and Software Application Adoption expertise have been of keen interest to ... The coming together of Eagles expertise and penetration in the Life Sciences space creates great opportunity for in both the Life Sciences and the Software Application domains," CEO Sapnesh Lalla said.