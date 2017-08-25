Nilekani in damage-control mode, to focus on CEO search, new board, strategy

-
Nandan Nilekani, who was named Infosys non-executive Chairman on Thursday, today said he would focus on bringing in stability and ensuring there were no "discordant" voices at the country's second-largest IT services firm.
Within hours of taking charge at the helm of Infosys, Nilekani got into a damage-control mode, seeking to calm investors' nerves in an early-morning conference call.
The company has been in a crisis over the past few months amid a stand-off between the founders and the management over allegations of corporate governance lapses.
Read more: Will be at Infosys till stability returns, expect strategy by Oct: Nilekani
On Thursday night, the Infosys board was recast, with chairman R Seshasayee stepping down along with two other independent directors. Co-chair Ravi Venkatesan moved to the role of an independent director.
Stating that it was premature for him to comment on Infosys' strategy and earnings, Nilekani, the architect of Aadhaar, said he was committed to ensuring the highest standards of corporate governance were adhered to at Infosys.