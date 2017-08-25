Nilekani's 1st press conference as Infosys Chairman: 10 takeaways

In his first press conference as Infosys' non-executive chairman, Nanadan Nilekani said the ugly fight between co-founder Narayana Murthy
and the board was unfortunate, adding that he will soon receive a full briefing on all recent investigations, including Panaya acquisition.
Key takeaways from the press conference:
1. Will personally look into all corporate misgovernance allegations
2. I am here to represent all stakeholders, including employees
3. I am here to help everybody and build consensus
4. Immediate priority is stability
5. Will take stock of all the initiatives in the next weeks and then plan a strategic framework
6. Will receive a full briefing on Panaya acquisition probe
7. Unfortunate that there were disagreements between Narayana Murthy
and board. The board never wanted to cause anguish to Narayana Murthy
8. A panel will seek feedback from shareholders and investors on the corporate governance issues
9. Egon Zender appointed to hunt for new CEO for Infosys
10. There will also be a committee who will look into governance structure
