Nilekani's 1st press conference as Infosys Chairman: 10 takeaways

In his first press conference as Infosys' non-executive chairman, Nanadan Nilekani said the ugly fight between co-founder and the board was unfortunate, adding that he will soon receive a full briefing on all recent investigations, including Panaya acquisition.



Key takeaways from the press conference:

1. Will personally look into all corporate misgovernance allegations

2. I am here to represent all stakeholders, including employees

3. I am here to help everybody and build consensus

4. Immediate priority is stability

5. Will take stock of all the initiatives in the next weeks and then plan a strategic framework

6. Will receive a full briefing on Panaya acquisition probe

7. Unfortunate that there were disagreements between and board. The board never wanted to cause anguish to Narayana Murthy

8. A panel will seek feedback from shareholders and investors on the corporate governance issues

9. Egon Zender appointed to hunt for new CEO for Infosys

10. There will also be a committee who will look into governance structure