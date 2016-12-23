Neelachal Ispat Nigam to import 60,000 tonne of coking coal

Public sector steel maker Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) has decided to import 60,000 tonne of coking as it looks to step up its hot production rate towards the first quarter (April-June) of 2017-18.

aims to reach its rated production capacity of 3,000 tonne per day from the beginning of next financial year. Two days back, the blast furnace of its integrated steel unit at Odisha's Kalinganagar logged its highest ever daily output of 2,307 tonne.

For steel plant, coking imports will be done by the state —run trading company — Mines & Minerals Trading Corporation (MMTC) which is the largest shareholder in with an equity of 49.9 per cent.

Two Odisha government public sector undertakings (PSUs) — Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (Ipicol) own stakes in NINL. Central like National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Bhel Ltd and Mecon have minor equity participation.

According to an agreement, procures raw materials for and sells its finished products. The trading company charges three per cent commission for the transactions.

has already floated global tenders to import coking to cater to NINL's requirement. The consignment is to be shipped to Paradip port between January and March 2017.

In NINL, execution of the blast furnace capital repair is planned in the first quarter of 2017-18. After the capital repair, hot production will be more than 3000 tonne per day in its rated capacity.

The steel PSU has set up a 1.1 million tonne integrated and steel plant at Kalinganagar, Odisha. It is the country's highest exporter of pig since 2004. Presently, the products are steel billets, pig and LAM (Low ash metallurgical) along with nut coke, breeze, crude tar, ammonium sulphate and granulated slag.

is selling more of its pig in the domestic market and is able to recover the cost of production and stay (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) positive.

It has chalked out a plan to achieve steel output of five mtpa in two phases. Full capacity expansion estimated to cost Rs 25,000-30,000 crore, is slated to be achieved by 2025.