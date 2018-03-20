Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds: DRI

The DRI today lodged a case against merchant and his firms for allegedly diverting diamonds and pearls worth Rs 8.9 billion to domestic markets through units located in the SEZ, an said.

The case pertains to alleged diversion of duty-free goods by units of group of - Firestar International Pvt Ltd, etc - based in the

These units are in the business of importing and exporting diamonds, pearls and jewellery, said the Directorate of (DRI)

Duty-free import of goods is allowed for the units situated under an for the purpose of export only, he said.

"As per the probe, we detected a difference in the declared stock value of diamonds/pearls in the units in comparison with the ascertained actual value of the same. This clearly indicates that certain stock of these goods have been diverted to domestic tariff area," he said.

Separately, firms of Modi and his uncle are being probed by various agencies like the CBI, the (ED) and the (SFIO) in connection with the alleged multi-crore PNB fraud case.

Referring to the case, he said, "It has been noticed from scrutiny of the documents available that goods worth Rs 890 crore (approximately), involving customs duty of around Rs 520 million, appear to have been diverted by the units of the group of to the domestic market."



He said the agency arrived at the value of the goods by collating various documentary evidence.

"The DRI is currently ascertaining the year and the exact quantity of the diverted goods," the added.

In 2014, the DRI had registered a similar case of customs duty evasion against three (Firestar International Private Ltd, Firestar International Private Ltd, and Radashir Jewellery Company Private Ltd) of the group in Surat, and launched a prosecution against them under Customs Act, 1962.

The had paid Rs 482.1 million towards customs duty along with the interest and penalty in the 2014 case.