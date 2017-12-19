JUST IN
Nissan announces price hike of up to Rs 15,000 from January 2018

The revised pricing will help us to optimise our manufacturing efficiencies and continue to serve our customers pan India: Nissan MD

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Nissan Group of India on Tuesday announced a price revision across its Nissan and Datsun range of models.

According to an official statement, the prices of Nissan and Datsun models will rise by up to Rs 15,000 effective January 1, 2018.

Nissan Motor India's Managing Director Jerome Saigot said: "With the rise in input and manufacturing costs, Nissan has decided for a price hike across all Nissan and Datsun models with effect from January 1, 2018."

"The revised pricing will help us to optimise our manufacturing efficiencies and continue to serve our customers pan India."

 
First Published: Tue, December 19 2017. 21:39 IST

