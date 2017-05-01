Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

Facing flak over Jio's entry, Trai starts process of network testing rules
Business Standard

Nissan India sales rise 39% to 4,217 units in April

Terrano and Datsun redi-GO continue to get good response from customers, says Arun Malhotra

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arun Malhotra
Arun Malhotra

Japanese automobile major Nissan on Monday reported a 39.26 per cent increase in India sales at 4,217 units in April.

The company had sold 3,028 units in April 2016, Nissan India said in a statement.

Commenting on this performance, Nissan India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said the company has started the fiscal on a robust note in terms of sales and sentiment.

The newly launched Terrano and Datsun redi-GO continue to get good response from customers, he added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Nissan India sales rise 39% to 4,217 units in April

Terrano and Datsun redi-GO continue to get good response from customers, says Arun Malhotra

Terrano and Datsun redi-GO continue to get good response from customers, says Arun Malhotra Japanese automobile major Nissan on Monday reported a 39.26 per cent increase in India sales at 4,217 units in April.

The company had sold 3,028 units in April 2016, Nissan India said in a statement.

Commenting on this performance, Nissan India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said the company has started the fiscal on a robust note in terms of sales and sentiment.

The newly launched Terrano and Datsun redi-GO continue to get good response from customers, he added. image
Business Standard
177 22

Nissan India sales rise 39% to 4,217 units in April

Terrano and Datsun redi-GO continue to get good response from customers, says Arun Malhotra

Japanese automobile major Nissan on Monday reported a 39.26 per cent increase in India sales at 4,217 units in April.

The company had sold 3,028 units in April 2016, Nissan India said in a statement.

Commenting on this performance, Nissan India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said the company has started the fiscal on a robust note in terms of sales and sentiment.

The newly launched Terrano and Datsun redi-GO continue to get good response from customers, he added.

image
Business Standard
177 22