Nissan India sales rise 39% to 4,217 units in April

Japanese automobile major Nissan on Monday reported a 39.26 per cent increase in India sales at 4,217 units in April.
The company had sold 3,028 units in April 2016, Nissan India said in a statement.
Commenting on this performance, Nissan India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said the company has started the fiscal on a robust note in terms of sales and sentiment.
The newly launched Terrano and Datsun redi-GO continue to get good response from customers, he added.