Nissan India sales rise 39% to 4,217 units in April

Terrano and Datsun redi-GO continue to get good response from customers, says Arun Malhotra

Japanese automobile major on Monday reported a 39.26 per cent increase in India sales at 4,217 units in April.



The company had sold 3,028 units in April 2016, India said in a statement.



Commenting on this performance, India Managing Director said the company has started the fiscal on a robust note in terms of sales and sentiment.



The newly launched and continue to get good response from customers, he added.

Press Trust of India