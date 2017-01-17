Nissan launches new Sunny, price starts at Rs 7.91 lakh

The petrol option is priced between Rs 7.91-10.89 lakh while diesel ranges from Rs 8.8-10.76 lakh

The petrol variants are priced between Rs 7.91-10.89 lakh while diesel variants range from Rs 8.8-10.76 lakh

Japanese major today launched the new version of its mid-sized sedan in India with price starting from Rs 7.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).



" India is constantly listening to the voice of our customers. The New 2017 is a testimony to this with its spacious interior, comfortable drive feel and fuel-efficient engines," Motor India Managing Director Arun Malhotra said in a statement.



The company said the new comes in two both and engine options. While the version is powered by a 1,498cc engine, the variant has a 1,461cc engine.



The option is priced between Rs 7.91 lakh and Rs 10.89 lakh while that of ranges from Rs 8.8 lakh and Rs 10.76 lakh



It is equipped features like push button start and enhanced safety options, including anti-lock braking (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and brake assist (BA) in all grades with dual front and side airbags.



is one of the mainstay sedans of the line-up. Globally it has sold over 16 million units.



in India has a portfolio of two brands, and Datsun and sells a range of of vehicles starting from entry level small car Datsun RediGo to SUV Terrano.

Press Trust of India