Buoyed by increased sales of brand cars in Tier-2 and 3 cities, carmaker Private Ltd will increase its brand showrooms to 150 by this fiscal-end in these cities, a company official said.

"We will increase standalone brand showrooms to 150 by this fiscal-end. is not a sub-brand of Nissan. is an affordable brand, not a cheap brand, while Nissan is an exciting brand," Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, told reporters on Thursday.

Currently, the number of standalone showrooms is 52.

He said the sales of the model in Tier-2 and 3 cities is high due to the overall package — price, cost of ownership and competitive retail finance.

He was at the Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd's car plant that rolls out Renault, Nissan and brand cars to celebrate the rolling out of the 100,000th car.

He said the brand has received good customer acceptance over three years.

Currently, Nissan India has three models under brand — Go, Go+ and redi-Go.

Not sharing model-wise sales numbers of brand cars, Saigot said a big portion of the sales is contributed by redi-Go.

According to Colin MacDonald, CEO and Managing Director, Renault Nissan Automotive, the capacity utilisation of the factory this year is around 50 per cent, down from 60 per cent last year.

According to MacDonald, the fall in capacity utilisation is due to shift in production of the Micra model to Europe.

