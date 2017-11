State-owned on Monday reported a 9.54 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 844.30 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.



The country's largest had reported Rs 770.76 crore net profit in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal, it said in a filing.



Total income during the second quarter increased to Rs 2,531.18 crore from Rs 2,012.64 crore a year ago.