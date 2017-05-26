NMDC Q4 standalone net profit up 11.5% at Rs 512 crore

Public sector mining company has posted a 11.5 per cent growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 511.88 crore during the quarter ended, March 2017, compared with Rs 459.08 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.



The company's total income from operations grew 87.6 per cent to Rs 2,871.60 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,530.14 crore in the year ago period. Its overall expenses rose 67.2 per cent to Rs 1,970.51 crore during the quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit has come down marginally to Rs 2,544 crore in 2016-17, from Rs 2,546 crore a year ago. Its consolidated income rose 37 per cent at Rs 8,829.64 crore and expenses grew 38 per cent to Rs 5,432.22 crore in 2016-17 over the previous year.

The company's board of directors has recommended a dividend of one rupee per equity share of face value of one rupee each for financial year 2016-17. It has paid an interim dividend of Rs 4.15 during the year. Total dividend payment for the year amounts to Rs 5.15 per equity share.