No.1 Mi Fan Sale: Xiaomi offers top deals on smartphones, accessories

Xiaomi India's two-day 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' has gone live on Wednesday, with offers on a variety of new smartphones, mobile accessories, smart home gadgets, and other non-tech accessories. The sale will continue till Thursday, December 21.

The mobiles on offer include Xiaomi Mi A1: Special Edition Red at Rs 12,999 (down from Rs 13,999), at Rs 32,999 (originally launched at Rs 37,999) and the at Rs 32,999 (down from original Rs 14,999). Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4, are other smartphones available at discounted rates on Xiaomi India's official shopping portal Mi.com.

Alongside these discounts, the company is also hosting a Re 1 flash sale on Wednesday and Thursday at 2 pm where users would get to choose from Redmi 5A Gold (2GB RAM + 16GB storage), a Mi VR Play 2 Dark Grey edition, a Mi Router 3C, a Redmi Y1 Lite (Gold - 2GB+16GB), a Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2, or a Mi Band - HRX Edition.





Screenshot of Mi.com As far as discount on accessories are concerned, Xiaomi is offering up to Rs 500 discount on Mi Power Bank 2i, upto Rs 100 discount on earphones and upto Rs 400 off on bluetooth speakers.

The Mi Car Charger is available for Rs. 699, down from Rs. 999; Mi VR Play 2 is on sale at Rs 1,299 down from Rs 1,499 and the Mi Band strap - HRX edition is available at Rs 199 at a discount of Rs 100.





Mi's non-tech gadgets like Business backpack, T-shirt are also on sale at considerable discounts.