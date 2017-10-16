No ayurvedic relief for Colgate yet

Colgate Palmolive’s results for the September quarter (Q2) seem to be a mixed bag, and there are reasons for the Street to worry. Revenues grew 2.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 1,078 crore, aided by a better price and product mix, while volumes fell 0.9 per cent. But, analysts had estimated revenue growth of four per cent, aided by volume growth of one-two per cent and price/mix impact of two-three per cent, for the quarter. The company indicated that wholesale demand was soft at the start of Q2 (due to the goods and services tax transition), but it expects demand to pick up ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?