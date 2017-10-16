No ayurvedic relief for Colgate yet

Colgate Palmolive’s results for the September quarter (Q2) seem to be a mixed bag, and there are reasons for the Street to worry. Revenues grew 2.7 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 1,078 crore, aided by a better price and product mix, while volumes fell 0.9 per cent. But, analysts had estimated revenue growth of four per cent, aided by volume growth of one-two per cent and price/mix impact of two-three per cent, for the quarter. The company indicated that wholesale demand was soft at the start of Q2 (due to the goods and services tax transition), but it expects demand to pick up ...