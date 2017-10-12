No bitter pill for Caplin, Natco and Cadila

While a large number of pharmaceutical stocks have lost market value on account of regulatory issues in the US market, some have bucked the trend. On the top of this list of 30-odd higher valued pharma companies with over Rs 5,000 crore market capitalisation, is Caplin Point Laboratories. It has given the highest return -- 106 per cent -- between January and now. The company got an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) this year from the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for its sterile injectables unit in Tamil Nadu. An EIR says a facility complies with the ...