No bitter pill for Caplin, Natco and Cadila

While a large number of pharmaceutical stocks have lost market value on account of regulatory issues in the US market, some have bucked the trend. On the top of this list of 30-odd higher valued pharma companies with over Rs 5,000 crore market capitalisation, is Caplin Point Laboratories. It has given the highest return -- 106 per cent -- between January and now. The company got an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) this year from the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for its sterile injectables unit in Tamil Nadu. An EIR says a facility complies with the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?