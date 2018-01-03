No cheer for cement makers in FY19, rising costs to hit profitability: Icra

-
It's worth mentioning that the Supreme Court had banned the usage of pet coke in a few northern states in order to curb rising pollution levels in November last year. Though it was relaxed later, a future ban on pet coke and its consequent adverse impact on the cost structure of cement makers can't be ruled out, said the report.
Whether cement makers will be able to increase cement prices to sustain profitability remains critical. In recent quarters, cement makers have largely attributed reasons like a judicious mix of fuels, efficiencies, branding of products and launching newer products as being the cause of their quarterly profitability.
Almost all the players have been keeping high hopes from the current government as far as infrastructure spending is concerned — be it in irrigation, affordable housing, roads, highways or smart cities, among others. However, these factors could not reflect substantially in their sales numbers. The sector is likely to end the current financial year with a growth rate of one-two per cent. According to sector executives, they do not see any sharp surge in growth till FY20 and expect it to remain in the mid-single digit range.
Icra projects demand growth for 2018-19 to marginally increase to four-five per cent. This is primarily on the back of pick up in the affordable and rural housing segments. However, it may not have any meaningful impact on capacity utilisation.
As Majumdar put it, "We expect the capacity overhang and the moderate demand growth to continue to keep the industry's capacity utilisation level between 60 and 65 per cent over the medium term."
