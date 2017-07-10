No customer database breach has occurred: Reliance Jio counters portal claims

An online portal, FoneArena, on Sunday claimed that all details such as names, as well as of Reliance Jio’s customers have got leaked.



The company, however, denied all such claims. It could not be ascertained if the claims are true and how many Jio customers were affected. has around 112 million subscribers.



The portal said customers’ details had been exposed on an independent website, magicapk. However, when Business Standard tried to reach magicapk around midnight, there was a message showing that the account had been suspended.



Commenting on the breach claims, a Jio spokesperson said, “We have come across the unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website and are investigating it. Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic. We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement. We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken.”



