No deal in dealerships: Kia's network development plan gets Hyundai punch

Kia and Hyundai — two sister car brands — have started competing in the world’s fifth-largest car market, India, even before the former’s official launch, slated for 2019. Kia Motors, which announced an investment of $1.1 billion in India last year, organised several roadshows to attract investments from dealers in setting up sales service networks.

Of the many applications Kia received, about 60 happened to be dealers of Hyundai. However, Hyundai, second biggest in the domestic car market, is keen to hold its flock of dealers together. It is learnt ...