No decision on Adani's Mundra plant transfer

The Union government’s board of approval (BOA) for Special Economic Zones has deferred a decision on Adani Power’s proposal to transfer its Mundra power plant in Gujarat to a subsidiary. In a meeting on July 3, the BOA withheld the decision, asking the company to first obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from lenders. The NOC will have to follow the directions laid out by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The Mundra plant has debt of Rs 28,753 crore, which is not being transferred with the plant. Adani Power requires the BOA approval as the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?