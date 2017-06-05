Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Industry

We need to stop second-guessing our clients: Nishi Suri
Business Standard

No downturn in IT sector: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The minister's statement comes against the backdrop of the media reports

Press Trust of India 

No downturn in IT sector: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday dismissed the reports of a downturn in the Indian information technology (IT) sector as “completely wrong” and said a good number of people would get jobs in the current financial year.

The sector worth Rs 9 lakh crore today employs about four million (mn) people directly and 14 mn indirectly. The minister said firms like TCS and Infosys had said they would recruit thousands of professionals.

The minister’s statement comes against the backdrop of the media reports that IT firms in India were in the midst of the industry’s largest retrenchment drive due to US President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies.

“Coming to the IT sector, a lot of things being told about downturn. It is completely wrong. I want to deny it. The export of Indian IT companies outside is close to Rs 7.4 lakh crore and the STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) helping entrepreneurs to export (services) worth about Rs 3.5 lakh crore,” he said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

No downturn in IT sector: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The minister's statement comes against the backdrop of the media reports

The minister's statement comes against the backdrop of the media reports
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday dismissed the reports of a downturn in the Indian information technology (IT) sector as “completely wrong” and said a good number of people would get jobs in the current financial year.

The sector worth Rs 9 lakh crore today employs about four million (mn) people directly and 14 mn indirectly. The minister said firms like TCS and Infosys had said they would recruit thousands of professionals.

The minister’s statement comes against the backdrop of the media reports that IT firms in India were in the midst of the industry’s largest retrenchment drive due to US President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies.

“Coming to the IT sector, a lot of things being told about downturn. It is completely wrong. I want to deny it. The export of Indian IT companies outside is close to Rs 7.4 lakh crore and the STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) helping entrepreneurs to export (services) worth about Rs 3.5 lakh crore,” he said.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

No downturn in IT sector: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The minister's statement comes against the backdrop of the media reports

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday dismissed the reports of a downturn in the Indian information technology (IT) sector as “completely wrong” and said a good number of people would get jobs in the current financial year.

The sector worth Rs 9 lakh crore today employs about four million (mn) people directly and 14 mn indirectly. The minister said firms like TCS and Infosys had said they would recruit thousands of professionals.

The minister’s statement comes against the backdrop of the media reports that IT firms in India were in the midst of the industry’s largest retrenchment drive due to US President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies.

“Coming to the IT sector, a lot of things being told about downturn. It is completely wrong. I want to deny it. The export of Indian IT companies outside is close to Rs 7.4 lakh crore and the STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) helping entrepreneurs to export (services) worth about Rs 3.5 lakh crore,” he said.

image
Business Standard
177 22