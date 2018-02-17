No 'ease of doing business' in telecom sector: COAI on network roll out

Telecom operators body said on Friday it does not see ‘ease of doing business’ in the sector as rules framed by the Centre are not getting implemented at the local level for network roll-out. “Law of the land should work as indicated, but ease of business is not there when we get down to local levels,” told reporters while discussing issues around call drops. He said the municipal bodies and panchayats are not following the rules framed by the Centre and obstruct rolling out of During the BRICS summit 2016 held in Goa, the telecom minister, and other top officials from Centre went to the state to get mobile towers installed to handle traffic load but still telecom failed to get adequate permission from local bodies, Mathews said. “In Bangalore, we are asked to pay price equivalent to the market for digging an area for laying cable. The amount of money demanded is so huge that it leaves no business case for us,” Mathews said. He said some states have aligned their policy for rolling out with that of the Centre, but there is problem in other states. As per a presentation by the COAI, Odisha, and have notified policy as per the rules notified by the and expect and to soon notify them. “Telecom operators have been investing huge amount to prevent call drops. In last 12 months, telecom have invested Rs 346 billion to instal 3,46,778 base stations.

Just two operators, and have committed to invest Rs 740 billion in one year to address the problem. We are making best effort to check call drops,” Mathews said.