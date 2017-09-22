No guarantee of demand revival soon: Sunil Duggal, CEO, Dabur India

Ayurveda major Dabur India has in recent quarters faced hurdles in the wholesale trade, enhanced competition and declining margins. Its chief executive officer Sunil Duggal shares his plans and insights with Arnab Dutta in an interview. Edited excerpts: What is a bigger concern, poor demand or the goods and services tax (GST) transition? See, the biggest concern is demand recovery. It was appearing on the horizon last year before demonetisation. Then again the June quarter growth numbers were encouraging, so was July, but the numbers for August went down sharply. ...