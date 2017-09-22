No guarantee of demand revival soon: Sunil Duggal, CEO, Dabur India

Ayurveda major Dabur India has in recent quarters faced hurdles in the wholesale trade, enhanced competition and declining margins. Its chief executive officer Sunil Duggal shares his plans and insights with Arnab Dutta in an interview. Edited excerpts: What is a bigger concern, poor demand or the goods and services tax (GST) transition? See, the biggest concern is demand recovery. It was appearing on the horizon last year before demonetisation. Then again the June quarter growth numbers were encouraging, so was July, but the numbers for August went down sharply. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?