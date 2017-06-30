No immediate respite for Coal India investors

Despite rising e-auction realisations, concerns on costs and realisations continue

Coal India has been in the news for better e-auction prices in June, recommendations of NITI Aayog on free pricing and proposal to restructure the company into smaller ones. While some of the news is positive, the company's near-term prospects look subdued on realisation and cost worries.The higher e-auction realisation in June is certainly positive for the company's profitability. E-auction realisations had fallen sharply earlier this year when demand suffered, but have been recovering in the last couple of months. However, the bigger concern of analysts is the rising share of supplies under Fuel Supply Agreements (FSA) which are less remunerative, and realisations suffering after mine degradation.While wage hikes and gratuity increase is putting stress on costs, the street is worried about lower coal grades putting pressure on realisations; higher share of FSA supplies is only adding to the woes. The wage negotiations are likely to be completed soon and clarity may emerge, but on ...

Ujjval Jauhari