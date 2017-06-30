Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

India presses Microsoft for Windows discount in wake of cyber attacks
Business Standard

No immediate respite for Coal India investors

Despite rising e-auction realisations, concerns on costs and realisations continue

Ujjval Jauhari 

Coal India (CIL) has been in the news for its better e-auction prices in June, recommendations of the NITI Aayog on free pricing, and a proposal to restructure the company. Amid some positives, the company’s near-term prospects look subdued on realisation and cost worries. The higher e-auction realisation in June is certainly positive for profitability. E-auction realisations had fallen sharply earlier this year when demand suffered, but have been recovering in the past couple of months. However, the bigger concern for analysts is the rising share of supplies under fuel ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

No immediate respite for Coal India investors

Despite rising e-auction realisations, concerns on costs and realisations continue

Coal India has been in the news for better e-auction prices in June, recommendations of NITI Aayog on free pricing and proposal to restructure the company into smaller ones. While some of the news is positive, the company's near-term prospects look subdued on realisation and cost worries.The higher e-auction realisation in June is certainly positive for the company's profitability. E-auction realisations had fallen sharply earlier this year when demand suffered, but have been recovering in the last couple of months. However, the bigger concern of analysts is the rising share of supplies under Fuel Supply Agreements (FSA) which are less remunerative, and realisations suffering after mine degradation.While wage hikes and gratuity increase is putting stress on costs, the street is worried about lower coal grades putting pressure on realisations; higher share of FSA supplies is only adding to the woes. The wage negotiations are likely to be completed soon and clarity may emerge, but on ... Coal India (CIL) has been in the news for its better e-auction prices in June, recommendations of the NITI Aayog on free pricing, and a proposal to restructure the company. Amid some positives, the company’s near-term prospects look subdued on realisation and cost worries. The higher e-auction realisation in June is certainly positive for profitability. E-auction realisations had fallen sharply earlier this year when demand suffered, but have been recovering in the past couple of months. However, the bigger concern for analysts is the rising share of supplies under fuel ... image
Business Standard
177 22

No immediate respite for Coal India investors

Despite rising e-auction realisations, concerns on costs and realisations continue

Coal India (CIL) has been in the news for its better e-auction prices in June, recommendations of the NITI Aayog on free pricing, and a proposal to restructure the company. Amid some positives, the company’s near-term prospects look subdued on realisation and cost worries. The higher e-auction realisation in June is certainly positive for profitability. E-auction realisations had fallen sharply earlier this year when demand suffered, but have been recovering in the past couple of months. However, the bigger concern for analysts is the rising share of supplies under fuel ...

image
Business Standard
177 22