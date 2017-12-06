No major respite for Sun Pharma

The Sun Pharmaceutical Industries stock, which witnessed gains after its September quarter (Q2) results, is now trading below the pre-result level, despite the recent positive news flow. The latest development pertains to the restart of supplies of some products to the US by Sun Pharma from its key plant in Halol (Gujarat). A Credit Suisse report, referring to latest IMS data, indicates the firm’s oncology generics of Gleevac has gained market share sequentially in the December quarter (Q3) so far on a trailing basis.

