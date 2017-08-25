No near-term upsides for SPARC

The Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company’s (SPARC’s) plan to seek site transfer for two of its products from Halol will lead to a delay in their commercialisation. The stock, which lost about seven per cent in trade on Thursday prior to an investor update, could come under further pressure going ahead. SPARC was spun off as a separate entity from Sun Pharma in 2007 with a focus on drug discovery and innovation. The two drugs, Xelpros and Elepsia, are used in treating glaucoma and epilepsy respectively. These are near term opportunities for the company with a ...