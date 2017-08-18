No new flight cancellations have been made, says IndiGo

The airlines on Friday denied reports of cancellation of their flights and said that there is misleading information being spread by a section of media.

"There is misleading information being spread by a section of media on IndiGo's flight cancellations," said in its statement.

They further clarified that eight Neo (new engine option) planes of are grounded.

"Our schedule had already been planned in the month of June on the non-availability of the aircraft for the month of July, August and September. No new flight cancellations have been made. The affected passengers have already been accommodated with suitable options," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that the airline had cancelled approximately 80 flights as the airline grounded more airbus A320 due to engine issues.

Reportedly, a total of 667 flights were cancelled by the airlines between June 21 and July 3 this year, with 61 on June 27 alone, due to the grounding of these planes.

There are misleading information being spread by section media on IndiGo’s flight cancellations: statement pic.twitter.com/jbW3yqhFbW — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2017

8 grounded, schedule already planned in the month of June on non-availability of these aircraft for July, August and September: IndiGo — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2017