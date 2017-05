Bucking the trend, global software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has ruled out laying-off employees in the near future and instead plans to create more jobs.



The company launched a BPO centre to create new opportunities as part of the government's Digital India push.

At a time when it has been reported that Indian software companies like Wipro, Infosys and Cognizant have decided to downsize, the CEO Rajesh Gopinathan's revelation that is not going to follow suit is seen as a welcome development.

Later, spokesperson Pradipta Bagchi said the IT sector has a bright future in the country with the Digital India initiative on the right track. "We are looking forward to expanding and spreading our business in order to connect with more and more people."

operates in 45 countries and has over 387,000 of the world's best trained consultants. The company generated consolidated revenue of $17.6 billion in the fiscal ended March 31, 2017.