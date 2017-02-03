Company
Aircel-Maxis: SC questions SSP's attempt to restrain 2G court ruling
Business Standard

No recruitment at Sanand plant on Feb 4: Ford India

People have been warned to avoid falling prey to such rumours

BS Reporter 

Ford India
The Ford logo is seen on a vehicle at Ford car plant in Craiova.(Photo: Reuters)

Ford India on Saturday dispelled a rumour about a recruitment drive at Sanand plant in Gujarat.  Rumours regarding the matter reportedly started making rounds in the social media.

The company issued a statement saying, "It has come to Ford's notice that individuals, not connected to the company or its employment agencies, are spreading false information about a recruitment drive at Sanand plant. By making you aware, Ford would also like to confirm that there will be no hiring event organised in Sanand Vehicle Assembly & Engine Plant on February 4, 2017. Please do not fall prey to such messages."

Earlier there were similar rumours about Suzuki Motor Gujarat's (SMG's) Hansalpur plant, resulting in chaos on the company's website. SMG is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

