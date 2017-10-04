No relief for telcos in September quarter

The revenues of top telecom operators are expected to decline four-eight per cent sequentially in the September quarter (Q2), belying hopes of a recovery. Following a six-seven per cent sequential fall in two quarters (December and March), revenues had stabilised in June quarter (Q1), growing 0.5-0.7 per cent. But, factors such as higher taxes (goods and services tax or GST), seasonal weakness and increased competitive intensity are expected to put more pressure on revenues and operating profits in Q2. The year-on-year fall in revenue is estimated at 16-19 per ...