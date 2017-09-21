No revenue growth for incumbent telcos in FY18

The cut in (IUC) to 6 paise per minute is a Rs 3,500 crore bonanza for the Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio, estimate industry experts.



The newest entrant in the telecom space is the largest beneficiary of the decision by the (TRAI) to cut the by 57 per cent from 14 paise per minute for mobile to mobile calls.



Given that has already sunk in Rs 2 lakh crore in its telecom foray, it would have taken a few years for the company to make money. This move by the TRAI, however, puts breakeven at the operating profit level on a fast forward mode.



While it is all positive for Reliance Jio, the incumbent heavyweights stare at an unpleasant future. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) estimates the hit to the the sector from this decision at Rs 5,000 crore.



Research estimates revenue growth for the sector to come down by half. Hetal Gandhi, director, Research, says, “Revenue growth that could have touched over 10 per cent in 2017-18 will now be lower at 5-6 per cent for the industry. The top three incumbents are expected to bear the brunt of the lower charges with an estimated 6-9 per cent fall in their gross revenues in 2017-18.”



What this translates into is no revenue growth for them in the current financial year. For incumbents, any hopes of growth, given a stable June quarter after two quarters (December and March) of 6-7 per cent sequential revenue declines, have thus gone out of the window.





Reliance Jio, however, denies any gains. In a statement on Wednesday, it said, "Jio has always offered free voice services to its customers. There is no question of any advantage from the new regulation to Jio as it has already passed on all the benefits to customers. We deny any benefits to Jio. At a time when the world is moving towards IP-based technologies, cost of voice has come down to a fraction of a paisa and customers should enjoy this advantage."If does pass on the additional savings from the cut to customers, it will have an big impact on the incumbents, say analysts.Rohit Chordia of Kotak Institutional Equities believes that the savings on a 100 million subscriber base translates to roughly Rs 30-35 per subscriber per month. If Reliance Jio, which has been offering disruptive pricing, moves to reduce tariffs further the sector could slip into bigger losses. CLSA in a report says the cut includes a dilution of average revenue per user and subscriber churn given the ramp-up of Reliance Jio’s 4G feature phones and continuing tariff promotions. The research firm believes that estimates of 60 million JioPhone subscribers by March 2018 and 100 million by March 2019 are reasonable. It predicts an 8-10 per cent revenue market share shift in favour of with the top three incumbents most exposed to the shift.is well placed to take market share from smaller players as well as the incumbents. Given this environment, the road ahead just got more difficult for and the Idea-Vodafone combine.However, their ability to introduce VoLTE-based network will help them lower costs, given that will become zero by 2020. On this front, analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch say, "Among incumbents, we find Bharti to be best placed, with its 75,000 plus 4G sites, to launch VoLTE in the coming months. Our checks suggest that Vodafone/Idea are 6-9 months behind Bharti in launching VoLTE." Bharti has already launched VoLTE in Mumbai and a rollout in other cities is expected in the next few months.