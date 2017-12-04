Nod for Trastuzumab will open lot of markets: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

The US Food and Drug Administration gave its approval for Biocon’s biosimilar — a copy of an innovator biologic drug — for anti cancer drug Trastuzumab. Biocon has become the first Indian company and also the first ahead of three global rivals who got the regulators nod for this biosimilar in the highly-regulated market.

This also throws up opportunities for the Bengaluru-based company to tap other global markets with the drug before its launch by its partner Mylan in the US. “This is seven years of research, huge investments in research and development,” ...