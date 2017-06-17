Nokia 3 now available at retail stores for Rs 9,499: Key features

The 3, the youngest in Global’s current line-up of smartphones and the first device on Google’s platform in India, is now available at the country’s offline retail channels. Priced at Rs 9,499, the smartphone is the company’s ‘offline-exclusive’ offering, so you cannot officially buy it at any e-commerce platform.

First unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) along with the 5, 6 and 3310 in February, the 3 smartphone was officially launched in India along with the other three phones on June 13.

The 3 smartphone sports a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720p) screen, protected with Gorilla Glass. It is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor that features the Mali-T720MP2 graphic processor. The device has a 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 128 GB using microSD card, and a 2GB RAM.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel (MP) snapper each on the front and rear. It is powered by a 2,650 mAh battery and supports USB OTG as well.

Here are the key features of the 3: