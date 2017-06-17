Nokia 3 now available at retail stores for Rs 9,499: Key features

Company
Business Standard

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

The Nokia 3, the youngest in HMD Global’s current line-up of smartphones and the first Nokia device on Google’s Android platform in India, is now available at the country’s offline retail channels. Priced at Rs 9,499, the smartphone is the company’s ‘offline-exclusive’ offering, so you cannot officially buy it at any e-commerce platform.

First unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) along with the Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 3310 in February, the Nokia 3 smartphone was officially launched in India along with the other three phones on June 13.

The Nokia 3 smartphone sports a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720p) screen, protected with Gorilla Glass. It is powered by MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor that features the Mali-T720MP2 graphic processor. The device has a 16GB internal storage, expandable up to 128 GB using microSD card, and a 2GB RAM.

In terms of camera, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel (MP) snapper each on the front and rear. It is powered by a 2,650 mAh battery and supports USB OTG as well.

Here are the key features of the Nokia 3:
  • Sculpted polycarbonate back, wrapped in a premium-quality machined anodised aluminium frame for an optimum balance of feel and durability
  • A bright 5-inch HD 2.5D fully laminated and polarized IPS display that gives crisp images and great visibility, even in bright sunlight
  • Quad-core processor with 2 GB RAM for effortlessly smooth performance and LTE 4G connectivity for smooth uninterrupted music and video streaming.
  • An 8MP autofocus rear camera with flash and 8MP autofocus 84-degree wide-angle front camera for great pictures
  • Clean, clutter-free Android Nougat out of the box bringing the latest Android features like Android Doze to make your battery last longer
  • Regular software updates to keep your phone up-to-date, safe and secure

