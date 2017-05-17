Nokia 3310, iconic handset of the 2000s, makes a comeback

The iconic phone that made waves in the 2000s has made a comeback. will be available in stores across the country from May 18. Interestingly, the price of the phone is in sync with the model number -- it costs Rs 3,310. Sold exclusively offline, this nostalgic model of the 2000s is something you might just want to possess.

Here's a list of 10 interesting facts about a feature phone at the times of heavy smartphones:

1. With two shades of Warm Red and Yellow in a glossy finish, and Dark Blue and Grey in matte, the new makes the phone much more attractive to possess than its earlier model, which came in silver.

2. The phone takes the silhouette of the original and reimagines it for 2017. The feature handset comes with a 2.4-inch polarised and curved screen window that makes for better readability in sunlight.

3. The new comes with a Micro-USB port for charging. The is till retained with a long-lasting quality with which you can talk throughout the day or leave the phone on standby for up to a month.

4. It also comes with the legendary game, Snakes, the most popular game of the last decade. It’s back with a little update that makes it even more fun to play on the colour screen.

5. Under the specifications, tiny upgrades have been added that gives the feature phone a better access in a world of The phone comes with Nokia Series 30+ OS, 16 MB internal memory and expandable memory till 32GB, a primary of 2MP and LED flash, pre-installed apps such as the FM radio and MP3 player and a Bluetooth 3.0 with SLAM.

6. The new model retains its authenticity as it is manufactured by the same team that worked in 2000, the year was originally launched.

7. A major update to this model is the addition of the dual-sim feature. Available in both single SIM and dual-SIM variants, the phone makes a major change to compete with other phones.

8. A 2G connectivity for calling and texting makes the phone a decent buy. A better alternative for the that heat up and hang most of the times, this model can be used as a great alternative basic communication over calls and a little access to the internet for emergency purpose.

9. The fact that it hits the markets on exclusive offline basis results in a maximum reach to the consumers who do not rely on e-commerce websites for buying a phone.

10. With specific dimensions of 115.6 x 51.0 x 12.8mm and weighing 79.6 g (including battery), 'brick phone is definitely a boon for oldsters who are still not comfortable with

With the relaunch of the Nokia 3310, called the ‘the most reliable phone in the world,’ smartphone users would be introduced to the world with a whole new level of nostalgia.