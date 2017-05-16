Nokia 3310 will start selling in India from 18 May for Rs 3,310

The new Nokia 3310 will come in four colours

Finnish mobile firm HMD Global will start selling the new version of the iconic 3310 handset for Rs 3,310 in from



"The 3310 will be available across top mobile stores in starting May 18, 2017... Will retail at a recommended best buy price of Rs 3,310," HMD Global said in a statement.



The new 3310 will come in four colours -- warm red and yellow, both with a gloss finish, and dark blue and grey, both with a matte finish.



HMD Global has licence to design and sell branded globally as well as use technologies developed by Corporation.



The new 3310 is a dual SIM 2.5G feature phone with 1200 mAH battery that promises around 22 hours of talk time with one-time full charge.



It has a 2.4-inch display, 2 megapixel camera with LED flash, bluetooth and USB connectivity option, 16 MB internal with external storage option of up to 32 GB.



3310, known for its robustness, was the most widely used feature phone globally during 2000-05. It is estimated to have sold 126 million units globally when there were only a few countries with mobile networks.



The model was discontinued in 2005.

Press Trust of India