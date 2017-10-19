Nokia's comeback act will be a fight to the Finnish

Nokia has staged a strong comeback in the Indian mobile phone market within a quarter of its commercial relaunch. With 8.5 per cent market share in the quarter ended September 2017, it has made it to the top four bestselling feature phones in India, according to Counterpoint Research. A leading player for years, Nokia was displaced from the top spot by Korean smartphone maker Samsung in 2011. Eventually, declining sales and low brand equity saw the company exit the market. Currently, Nokia is marketed by Finnish start-up HMD Global, which was established in December 2016. The ...