Nokia, ZTE to execute BSNL's Rs 6,000-cr network expansion

Finnish communications company and Chinese telecom gear maker has bagged the Rs 6,000-crore project of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).

"We have issued the advance purchase order to and in the next 10 days it will be issued to ZTE, " said chairman and managing director Anupam Shrivastava.

Shrivastava said the mandate is for adding some 40,000 mobile base stations by replacing new 2G and adding 3G and 4G (by network).

The execution will be over next two years.

Shrivastava, who was in Kolkata in connection with the launch of Speedpay wallet by Union Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha, said turned out to be the lowest bidder followed by and then

will execute the in the southern and western regions, while will do so in the north and the east.

has agreed to match L1 bidder (Nokia).

Presently, has 1.3 lakh BTS across the country. I In Bengal, the telecom operator has installed 1000 BTS in Kolkata and in next two years 1000 more would be added under the current

has been able to make a turnaround and will be back in net profit in 2018-19.

"With the entry of a new operator (Jio) all operators have faced a decline in revenue but we (BSNL) have been able to hold on," Sinha said.

Under the new accounting standards, the revenue was marginally higher in 2016-17 at Rs 28700 crore up from Rs 28400 crore the previous year, Shrivastava said.