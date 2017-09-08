Nokia, ZTE to execute BSNL's Rs 6,000-cr network expansion

Finnish communications company Nokia
and Chinese telecom gear maker ZTE
has bagged the Rs 6,000-crore network expansion
project of state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL).
"We have issued the advance purchase order to Nokia
and in the next 10 days it will be issued to ZTE, " said BSNL
chairman and managing director Anupam Shrivastava.
Shrivastava said the mandate is for adding some 40,000 mobile base stations by replacing new 2G and adding 3G and 4G (by Wi-Fi
network).
The execution will be over next two years.
Shrivastava, who was in Kolkata in connection with the launch of Speedpay wallet by Union Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha, said Nokia
turned out to be the lowest bidder followed by ZTE
and then Ericsson.
Nokia
will execute the network expansion
in the southern and western regions, while ZTE
will do so in the north and the east.
ZTE
has agreed to match L1 bidder (Nokia).
Presently, BSNL
has 1.3 lakh BTS across the country. I In Bengal, the telecom operator has installed 1000 BTS in Kolkata and in next two years 1000 more would be added under the current expansion.
BSNL
has been able to make a turnaround and will be back in net profit in 2018-19.
"With the entry of a new operator (Jio) all operators have faced a decline in revenue but we (BSNL) have been able to hold on," Sinha said.
Under the new accounting standards, the revenue was marginally higher in 2016-17 at Rs 28700 crore up from Rs 28400 crore the previous year, Shrivastava said.