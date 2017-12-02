Non-bailable warrants issued against Supertech officials; hearing on Jan 17

A court has issued against realty firm Supertech's chairman, director, managing director and joint managing director on a complaint alleging breach of trust.



Chief Judicial Magistrate Archana on Monday issued against chairman R K Arora, his wife and joint MD Sangeeta Arora, his son and MD Mohit Arora and director G L Khera.



The court has fixed January 17 as the next date of hearing.



A complaint was lodged by a woman in Indirapuram Police Station against the four officials on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating for allegedly selling a plot on the green belt of the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam.



Khera said the company's legal department would look into the matter.