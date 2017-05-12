Non-core income props up IndiGo's numbers

India’s largest airline by market share IndiGo’s stock fell on consecutive two days after declaring weaker numbers. Though the airline managed to remain in profit for a consecutive ninth quarter, analysts say the profitability figure was much inflated due to a significant rise in other income. For the December-March period, reported a profit before tax of Rs 619 crore. A closer look at the numbers will suggest that a major portion of this is due to non-operating income that includes income from investments and cash and non-cash income from aircraft and engine manufacturers.

Total non-operating income for the quarter was around Rs 443 crore. If we remove the other income part, profit before tax gets reduced to Rs 176 crore, include the tax component and it will be Rs 124 crore.

The other income for this quarter, finance income that is income from fixed deposit and mutual fund consisted of around Rs 177 crore. With the rupee strengthening against the dollar, foreign exchange gain due to weakening currency coupled with other non-operating income amounted to around Rs 83 crore for IndiGo, an analyst pointed out.

“Other income for rose sharply by 59 percent to Rs 293 crore owing to forex gain of Rs 82.6 crore,” Vishal Rampuria, an analyst with wrote in his analysis of the results.

“Indian aviation with around 65 percent of their costs directly or indirectly linked to the US dollar will be the biggest beneficiary of rupee appreciation, a stronger rupee coupled with reduction in Air turbine fuel prices bodes well for the aviation companies,” wrote in its research report on April 28.

One more component of the income of has been from the sale and leaseback model which the airline has successfully used over the years. For the quarter IndiGos income from the sale and leaseback was Rs 150 crore. Low cost carriers across the world have been a user of the sale and leaseback model under which a lessor will purchase the aircraft from the airline and lease it back. This removes the aircraft debt from the airline’s balance sheet and allows it invest equity for some other purpose. According to industry sources, makes around 4 million US dollar per aircraft under such transaction. As of March 2017, had 131 aircraft out of which 17 were owned or finance lease while 114 were on operating lease.

“Other income, finance costs, exceptional items, tax expenses, and extraordinary items, as these reflect neither the strengths nor weaknesses of an airline’s operations and commercial strategy,” said an independent aviation analyst willing to remain anonymous.

The management was quizzed on this by the analyst during the post results call. The company’s CFO Rohit Philip said, “ Wehave followed the rules of financial reporting. That’s why I have given the full disclosure so that investors can look at our numbers and understand fully.”