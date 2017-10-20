Non-power sectors cry foul over rake diversion to power units

With at the helm of both the and railway ministries, there is a diversion of rakes from other industries to meet the demand of the According to people close to the development, the preferential allotment by the Railways has badly affected sectors like cement, steel, and



These non-power sectors are reeling under rake (train) shortage for a month and have approached the for a resolution. The steel has submitted to the that it is facing a shortage of around 50 per cent of the normal rake availability. “There is a dual dilemma. The rakes from the port carrying imported to our units and from mines to our plants have decreased significantly this month,” said a senior executive with one of the leading steel



The sector has seen a diversion of around 20-30 rakes per day to India (CIL) to supply to power units, said an executive. He said the number of rakes for the power units has increased to 250 a day, from the earlier 215.The central government officials, however, said at least 15 rakes were diverted from cement, steel, and to the in the last one month. “Railway Minister has directed to increase the number of rakes to the by another 20, to avoid a power crisis during the ongoing festive season,” said an official.“Some members have complained about the shortage of wagons for the cement sector. It has affected our operations somewhat,” said Shailendra Chouksey, president, The shortage is likely to hit the cement sector that has sunk more than Rs 60,000-crore investment in surplus capacity.A similar complaint has been made by the captive power producers (CPPs), which are categorised under the non-power category by the Ministry of as they generate power for their use only.“In the past six to eight months, the pendency of rakes has gone up to 900 for the CPPs. This has led to 30,000 megawatt of coal-based CPP running on less than half of the required capacity. Our current despatch volume stands at 30-40 million tonnes,” said Rajeev Agarwal, secretary, Indian Captive Power Producers Association.A medium-size company, which has a CPP, said power units of most of them are on the verge of shutting down. “Lack of has pushed CPPs to purchase grid power, which is costlier than producing your own. The revenues of CPPs, especially those which are small- and mid-sized, have been impacted,” said an executive.The ministry earlier this month said the precarious stock situation at power plants was because state governments did not heed the advisory sent to them for improving lifting and build up stock.A major body with representation from all sectors also confirmed that its members are complaining about the shortage of rakes to cement, iron ore, and steel, despite having a higher demand from the sectors facing a rough time after demonetisation.A recent press note of the ministry said as the demand for from the increased, the supply of was increased, translating to 14.4 per cent improvement in supply in August 2017, compared to August 2016. Similarly, the supply to the was 22 per cent more in September 2017, compared to September 2016. Till October 10, 2017, the supply has been 21.37 per cent more, compared to the same period in October 2016. The overall offtake of CIL in April-October 2017 is 8.3 per cent more, compared to the same period last year.The shortage at power plants arose because production at many places in CIL was required to be regulated to avoid spontaneous combustion of stored in open, hot summer conditions. “At the same time, chief ministers, chief secretaries, chairman and managing directors of state and central generation were time and again requested to improve lifting and build up stocks,” said a recent press note from the ministry.