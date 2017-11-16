Norton bikes would make their own space, says CEO Stuart Garner

Norton, the 116-year-old British motorcycle brand, has decided to enter the country riding on a partnership with the Kinetic group. The tie-up would help the firm assemble and market motorcycles here and in other Asian nations. Production would begin from the end of the next year.

The firms would initially import 30 units of Commando and Dominator to India over the next three months. In an interview with Ajay Modi, Norton’s Chief Executive Officer and owner Stuart Garner says the brand is not here to attack incumbents and will carve out a niche for itself. Edited ...