Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Infosys move to hire 10,000 Americans act to appease Trump: Head Hunters
Business Standard

Norway's wealth fund excludes BHEL from investments

The fund is not allowed to invest in companies that breach certain ethical guidelines

Reuters  |  Oslo 

Bhel

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.

The fund is not allowed to invest in companies that breach certain ethical guidelines, such as producing nuclear weapons, tobacco or anti-personnel landmines, or pose a risk of severe environmental damage, among other criteria.

Two other companies, PetroChina and Leonardo, have been put under observation on ethical grounds and may be excluded at a later stage if no improvements are made.

Separately, the fund will follow Italy's Eni and Saipem through active ownership the central bank said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Norway's wealth fund excludes BHEL from investments

The fund is not allowed to invest in companies that breach certain ethical guidelines

The fund is not allowed to invest in companies that breach certain ethical guidelines
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.

The fund is not allowed to invest in companies that breach certain ethical guidelines, such as producing nuclear weapons, tobacco or anti-personnel landmines, or pose a risk of severe environmental damage, among other criteria.

Two other companies, PetroChina and Leonardo, have been put under observation on ethical grounds and may be excluded at a later stage if no improvements are made.

Separately, the fund will follow Italy's Eni and Saipem through active ownership the central bank said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Norway's wealth fund excludes BHEL from investments

The fund is not allowed to invest in companies that breach certain ethical guidelines

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.

The fund is not allowed to invest in companies that breach certain ethical guidelines, such as producing nuclear weapons, tobacco or anti-personnel landmines, or pose a risk of severe environmental damage, among other criteria.

Two other companies, PetroChina and Leonardo, have been put under observation on ethical grounds and may be excluded at a later stage if no improvements are made.

Separately, the fund will follow Italy's Eni and Saipem through active ownership the central bank said.

image
Business Standard
177 22