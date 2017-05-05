Norway's wealth fund excludes BHEL from investments

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.

The fund is not allowed to invest in that breach certain ethical guidelines, such as producing nuclear weapons, tobacco or anti-personnel landmines, or pose a risk of severe environmental damage, among other criteria.

Two other companies, and Leonardo, have been put under observation on ethical grounds and may be excluded at a later stage if no improvements are made.

Separately, the fund will follow Italy's Eni and Saipem through active ownership the central bank said.