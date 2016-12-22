Not a good year for Flipkart. Here's why

The strangest thing happened on Friday last week. was advertising smartphones on its store, even though the phone maker claimed an exclusive agreement with Amazon. As one can imagine, this created confusion in the industry. A seemingly flummoxed Pei, co-founder and CEO of OnePlus, tweeted to Sachin Bansal asking for clarifications.

This happened just as was to launch its last “sale” event of the year, supposedly focused on exclusive device and appliance launches.

To add to the embarrassment, went on to state how he doesn’t approve of the price cut hinted at for the sale.

Troublingly, this isn’t the only awkward moment the frontrunner (depending on who you ask) of India’s startup and e-commerce movement has had to face this year – often overshadowing some strides in business.

2016 has been cruel to in many ways, despite fluffy stories in the mainstream media in the early days. The company’s year began happily enough with a new CEO, and a jab at Amazon.

But soon after, it shut down its grocery delivery app, Nearby, less than five months after the company started testing it.