Imagine what drones can do to agriculture: Nasscom chief R Chandrashekhar

The country added a little over 1,000 start-ups last year. Investments rose 167 per cent in the first six months of the financial year but most funds went to Paytm and Flipkart, says a study by Nasscom and Zinnov. Start-ups less than five years old saw funding drop 14 per cent in the first half, and angel funding reduced by over half due to taxation rules. India sees start-up mortality of 35 per cent, partly due to tougher rules to open or shut one. Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai were the key hubs even as one in five start-ups emerged from smaller towns. R Chandrashekhar, Nasscom ...