Employment slowdown: IT firms have logged out of hiring for vacant posts

Indian IT services firms have reduced hiring even to replace those who have exited over the last few quarters as they increasingly scrap roles in traditional technologies in favour of newer ones. Currently, nearly three out of four employees at large IT firms are deployed in traditional technology work. As client budgets shift to newer areas such as digital, analytics and cloud, the hiring trend has changed as well. These companies are “not re-hiring” for posts that have been vacated voluntarily or where employees had to leave on performance ground, said Ronnie ...