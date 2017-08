RealX, a Pune-based financial technology startup, is aiming to do transactions in of properties worth Rs 100 crore in the next one year. Recently, it executed the first ever digital transaction in the country.

In digital transaction, a seller puts his for sale on the platform and multiple buyers can co-own the After the sale deed is registered, it is sent to RealX's tech partner REGKO for the issuance of certificates or FRAX to respective co-owners.

On July 31, executed a pilot transaction in Karad, Maharashtra, selling a 150 sq ft shop worth Rs 10 lakh to 19 investors.