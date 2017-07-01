Company
Tata's JV partner Singapore Airlines keen to expand network in India
Business Standard

Not strong enough to take on a gamble: SpiceJet chief on AI buyout

SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh said that he considered the state-owned air carrier a 'good asset'

Press Trust of India 

Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, SpiceJet

SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh on Friday said the airline was not keen on buying out Air India at present, as it is "not strong enough to take on a gamble" even though he considered the state-owned air carrier a "good asset". 

Rival and market leader IndiGo has already written to the government showing its keenness to buy out the national carrier's flight operations, particularly the international services, with the Union cabinet giving its in-principal nod for the divestment of Air India. 

Singh said despite the huge turnaround the airline had witnessed since it nearly shut down two-and-a-half years ago, it was not in a position to stake its claim on Air India.

