Note ban impact: In muted Q3 show, HUL's net up 7% on exceptional income

Net revenues down fell 0.7% YoY to Rs 7,706 crore; PAT declines 10% to Rs 920 crore

The government’s November 8 decision to demonetise high-value currency notes has hit consumption demand in rural markets much more than urban ones. That is the key reading from the October-December quarter (Q3) financial result of the country’s largest consumer staples company, (HUL). This weakness could also be seen in other rural-focused consumer companies’ quarterly results, believe analysts.



For Q3, HUL’s volumes fell 4 per cent but an equivalent increase in realisations aided revenues. HUL’s net revenues (net sales plus other operating income) fell 0.7 per cent to Rs 7,706 crore, against Rs 7,764 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's profit after tax (before exceptional items), at Rs 920 crore, was also down 10 per cent on a year-on-year basis, the company said in a presentation. Weakness in revenues, as well as margins, pulled down HUL’s net profit before exceptional items.



HUL’s raw material costs as a percentage of net revenues surged 124 basis points to 33.4 per cent on the back of rising prices of vegetable oils and crude oil. Notwithstanding the tweaking in advertising spends, which fell 37 basis points to 11.5 per cent of net revenues, the company's operating profit margin contracted 40 basis points to 17.5 per cent.



A lower other income was another pressure point on the bottom line, even as a decline in the tax rate provided a marginal offset. While these numbers were largely in line with Street expectations, they highlight the stress faced by consumer companies amid a cash crunch arising out of the move.



Reported net profit after taking into account the one-off items increased 6.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 1,038 crore in the December 2016 quarter.



For Q3, the company reported an exceptional income of Rs 153 crore, against a Rs 80-crore exceptional expense in the year-ago period.



During the quarter, a squeeze in liquidity resulted in reduced trade pipelines and a lower consumer offtake, said the FMCG major in its press release announcing the result. "We responded to these adverse market conditions with speed by rejigging our supply chain, supported our channel partners by extending credit and enhanced our direct distribution coverage," added the release.



The company’s two largest segments – home care and personal care -- witnessed subdued performance. While home care revenues inched up one per cent to Rs 2,689 crore, that of personal care dipped 3 per cent to Rs 3,980 crore. Double-digit growth for Surf, as well as home care liquids, fuelled growth in the home care segment. The company took price hikes in the personal wash (Dove, Lux, Hamam, Lifebuoy) segments amid rising input costs. This, coupled with a weak demand sentiment due to demonetisation, impacted this segment’s performance.



The refreshments segment, which comprises brands like Taj Mahal, Red Label, Taaza, Bru and Kwality Walls ice cream, among others, witnessed the highest revenue growth of 8 per cent in the quarter to Rs 1,164 crore. Healthy traction in tea, ice cream and frozen desserts were the key positives. The foods segment (Kissan, Knorr, Annapurna) saw a rather flattish revenue growth rate of 0.5 per cent over a year ago to Rs 279 crore. The revenues from exports, infant and feminine care products, which form the “others” segment, fell by a huge 27.3 per cent to Rs 195 crore.



Thanks to a weak revenue show, all segments witnessed contraction in their respective operating profit margin during the quarter.



While South and West India were the least affected by demonetisation, central India was the worst hit, the management indicated in a post-result conference. While things have started returning to normalcy, urban markets are recovering at a faster clip than rural markets, according to the management. Chairman Harish Manwani said: “There are early signs of normalisation and our focus continues to be on innovation-led volume growth and an improvement in margins.”



Overall, recovery in rural markets, which form 45-50 per cent of HUL’s revenues, is likely to be gradual in nature, indicating perhaps there is still some more pain likely in the coming quarters. The stock closed 0.25 per cent up on Monday, at Rs 863.25. The results were announced after market hours.

Sheetal Agarwal