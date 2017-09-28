Now, buy pre-owned Nissan cars, exchange old ones for new Nissan, Datsun

Japanese carmaker on Thursday launched its pre-owned car business in as part of its efforts to tap the fast-growing segment in the country.



Intelligent Choice is designed for customers looking for quality tested and certified with optimum value, Motor said in a statement.



Besides, it will offer a platform for customers owning multi-brand cars to exchange it with a new and car."Pre-owned car market in is growing at an exponential rate. And we see a huge potential in this emerging business," said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Motor Director - Sales, Network, Customer Quality and Pre-owned Car.Intelligent Choice is the firm's global business model for and after its success in and South Africa, is excited to launch it in India, he added.The initiative will be operational in 10 key cities — Noida, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Guwahati, the company said.However, customers can avail of any after-sales-service at 160 authorised workshops across the country, it added.As per the initiative, every pre-owned car will go through a quality check of 167 points and vehicle inspection. Besides, all cars from Intelligent Choice will be tested and certified by technical experts of the company.