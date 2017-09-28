Now, buy pre-owned Nissan cars, exchange old ones for new Nissan, Datsun

-
Japanese carmaker Nissan on Thursday launched its pre-owned car business in India as part of its efforts to tap the fast-growing segment in the country.
Nissan Intelligent Choice is designed for customers looking for quality tested and certified pre-owned cars with optimum value, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.
Besides, it will offer a platform for customers owning multi-brand cars to exchange it with a new Nissan and Datsun car.
"Pre-owned car market in India is growing at an exponential rate. And we see a huge potential in this emerging business," said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Nissan Motor India Director - Sales, Network, Customer Quality and Pre-owned Car.
Nissan Intelligent Choice is the firm's global business model for pre-owned cars and after its success in Brazil and South Africa, Nissan is excited to launch it in India, he added.
The initiative will be operational in 10 key cities — Noida, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Guwahati, the company said.
However, customers can avail of any after-sales-service at 160 Nissan authorised workshops across the country, it added.
As per the initiative, every pre-owned car will go through a quality check of 167 points and vehicle inspection. Besides, all cars from Nissan Intelligent Choice will be tested and certified by technical experts of the company.
