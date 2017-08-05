Now, Facebook to slip in posts by local politicians in your News Feed

Amid allegations of fake on affecting results, social networking giant is testing a feature that slips "top posts" from local politician's into your Feed.

The feature will appear not more than once per week, and only for users who follow at least one local, state or federal representative from their area, Recode reported on Friday.

"We are testing a new that shows people on the from their elected officials," a spokesperson said.

"Our goal is to give people a simple way to learn about what's happening at all levels of their government," the spokesperson added.

But what you see would not be based on political affiliation.

The social networking site will only slip posts with highest engagement regardless of political party, according to the spokesperson.

has been trying to get its user base involved in for some time now. This new feature is expected to encourage more politicians to be savvy.